Niagara Falls Police make arrest in weekend shooting death

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police say they've made an arrest in a fatal shooting from over the weekend.

Keith Agee, 26, of Niagara Falls was shot late Saturday night in the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue and died at ECMC the next day.

Gabriel Moyer, 20, also of Niagara Falls, was found and taken into police custody at an Amherst motel by members of the US Marshals Task Force. He's charged with murder and weapons possession.