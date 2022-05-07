Cops cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in 2 recent officer-involved shootings

Announcements were made Tuesday by District Attorneys in Niagara and Erie Counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There were new developments Tuesday involving two recent incidents locally, in which police officers ended up shooting a suspect.

The officer-involved shootings occurred in in Erie and Niagara Counties two weeks apart from each other.

In Erie County, Nakeem Haynes appeared before a judge for arraignment on a murder charge after a grand jury indicted him for the fatal shooting of 63-year-old Atlas Johnson, in front of a laundromat on Broadway on June 17.

Haynes is also with the attempted murders of two Buffalo police officers for allegedly firing a round through their windshield, striking the gun holster of one of them, before they chased him on foot where the officers came under fire again before shooting Haynes 8 times.

Haynes was on parole from prison where he had served time on a gun charge.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the actions the officers took were also reviewed.

"Their actions in shooting the defendant here were justified under law and as such, they are cleared of any criminal wrongdoing," Flynn said.

In Niagara County, District Attorney Brian Seaman announced that a grand jury, reviewing the lethal use of force by two Niagara Falls police officers, also found their actions were justified when they shot Reginald Barnes, 29, on June 3.

Police body cam video captured the moments when Barnes lunged at the two officers with a knife, stabbing one of them, before police shot him.

"There will be no charges whatsoever against the officers," Seaman said.