Man convicted in cocaine conspiracy that spanned multiple states

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Attorney's Office announced Monday that a Buffalo man was convicted and sentenced for his role in a cocaine conspiracy.

The AG's office said Lance Parker, 44 was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and also distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine.

According to the news release, in July 2018, Parker conspired with co-defendants Edgar Pavia, Adrian Goudelock, and Eric Young to sell cocaine.

Pavia brokered bulk quantity cocaine from the Southwest border to multiple areas in the country including Buffalo, Kentucky, and Georgia. On July 25, 2018, Parker met Young in a parking lot in West Seneca and was seen by investigators removing a bag from his pick-up truck and putting it in the driver’s side of the tractor-trailer that Young was operating. Parker was then seen removing a different bag from the tractor-trailer.

Investigators seized both bags, one contained 17 kilograms of cocaine, and the other contained 52 shrink-wrapped and taped bundles of currency, totaling $519,580. Law enforcement officers also found three plastic-wrapped packages of bulk U.S. currency totaling $145,380 secreted in the tractor-trailer. A phone seized from Parker revealed text messages from Goudelock with instructions on where to go to find the tractor-trailer.

Defendants Pavia, Goudelock, and Young were previously convicted.