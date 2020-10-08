Over 500 pounds of marijuana seized at Peace Bridge

On August 6, 530 pounds of marijuana was found by Customs and Border Patrol officers. The marijuana is estimated to be worth over $2 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last week over 500 pounds of marijuana was seized at the Peace Bridge by US Customs and Border Patrol officers, the organization announced.

On August 6, 530 pounds of marijuana was found in two separate commercial shipments. A K9 officer flagged both shipments and upon further inspection, the marijuana was found in vacuum-sealed packages located inside cabinets.

“Our CBP officers have remained enforcement focused and have yet again disrupted criminal activity,” said Port Director Jennifer De La O. “The outstanding work of our frontline officers and K9 teams have been instrumental in the interdiction of narcotics ensuring these dangerous drugs never reach our communities.”

