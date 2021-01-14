Jamestown Police: Arrests pending after large quantities of marijuana and cocaine seized

Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and other agencies executed a search warrant at a home on Hazard St. in the city early Thursday morning.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Charges are expected after Jamestown Police seized a large quantity of drugs and cash during an early morning raid Thursday.

Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and other agencies executed a search warrant at a home on Hazard St. in the city shortly after 6 a.m.

They were assisted by officers from the Ellicott PD, Jamestown Police SWAT Team, Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies and members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.

The search resulted in the seizure of over eight ounces of powdered cocaine, anabolic steroids, a marijuana growing operation, scales, packaging material, ammunition, a money counter and $4,587 in cash.

Police say Thursday's activity was the continuation of Operation "Crazy Ivan," where search warrants were executed earlier this week at homes in both the Jamestown and Falconer areas.