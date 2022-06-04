Man arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman at a Tops

Cheektowaga Police said that Michael Sawyer tried to steal an 80-year-old woman's purse outside a Tops in the parking lot on Tuesday.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arrested and arraigned Wednesday after the Erie County District Attorney's Office said he allegedly assaulted a woman at a Tops Friendly Market in Cheektowaga.

According to the news release, 32-year-old Michael T. Sawyer was arraigned Wednesday morning in Cheektowaga Town Court on one count of assault in the first degree and one count of attempted robbery in the first degree.

Cheektowaga Police said that on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., Sawyer tried to steal the 80-year-old woman's purse outside a Tops in the parking lot.

Sawyer, while driving a vehicle, allegedly grabbed the handles of the bag as the victim held onto her purse. The victim was then dragged by the moving vehicle and fell, which resulted in serious physical injuries.

Later police located an unoccupied vehicle matching the description of Sawyer's vehicle and it was found parked on Miller Avenue near Broadway in the City of Buffalo. When Sawyer was confronted by police in the vehicle, he tried to run but was taken into custody after a brief chase.

The 80-year-old woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she remains hospitalized.