Caregiver admits stealing from elderly client

31-year-old Brigid Buseman of Clarence pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of grand larceny.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Clarence woman, working as a home health aide, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing from the elderly client she was caring for.

Brigid Buseman, 31, also known as Brigid McKirchy entered the plea after two witnesses testified against her at the beginning of her jury trial.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Buseman falsified personal checks that she obtained for payment from a 94-year-old Amherst client between February and September 2019. A comparison between timecards and cashed checks showed that she fraudulently obtained $35,300 in excess payments from the victim.

Buseman faces up to seven years behind bars when Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan sentences her in June. Buseman remains free on her own recognizance until that time.