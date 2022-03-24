Push to improve bus service for people with disabilities, elderly and veterans

"I'm still pushing because I care for the disabled community like myself, the veterans, and the seniors, paratransit is important," said Stephanie Speaker.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Stephanie Speaker has been advocating for better bus service for people with disabilities in Western New York since 2014, but she's been relying on the NFTA's PAL service (Paratransit Access Line) for even longer.

"I've been taking paratransit since 1998," said Speaker.

Speaker has epilepsy and asthma which limits her ability to drive, so like countless others with disabilities, senior citizens, and veterans, she uses paratransit to get almost everywhere. An NFTA spokesperson said in February paratransit completed over 15,000 trips.

"I go to doctor's appointments... I volunteer at church, I also use paratransit to volunteer at Meals on Wheels," Speaker said.

PAL is a shuttle service that riders of all abilities can call and have an accessible vehicle pick them up. Rider passes are purchased in 10 trip and 20 trip increments for $35 or $70. Advocates like Speaker however say as good as the service is some individuals are being left out.

Paratransit service is only available to people who live within three-fourths of a mile from an NFTA bus stop.

"It's incredibly limiting," Speaker said.

That's why since 2014 Speaker has been advocating for legislation that would expand that limit; a push that started with then-Assemblyman now Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns (R).

"The idea was to expand the legal requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act and really make sure that people with disabilities are part of our community,” said Kearns.

The legislation has failed to become law in the past seven years, so could the eighth time be the charm? Speaker and Kearns are optimistic.

The current discussion in Albany would push the distance that paratransit service is available to 3 miles. That was a compromise from 1.5 miles which was proposed in the State Senate's bill and 5 miles which the State Assembly was hoping for.

State Senator Tim Kennedy (D) who is also Transportation Committee Chair said in a statement he has proposed $20 million to support the paratransit expansion.

He added, "we remain dedicated to getting this to the senate floor..."

You can read the full statement from Kennedy below:

"Outstanding advocates like Stephanie Speaker have worked closely with my office on this legislation, fueling our efforts to move it forward. That partnership and commitment to the greater disability community is reflected in the Senate's One-House Budget proposal, which includes language that mirrors this policy, as well as dedicates $20 million to support this expansion, and another $20 million in grants to improve services in transit and paratransit deserts. Additionally, this bill was advanced in the first meeting of the Transportation Committee, which I'm proud to Chair. We remain dedicated to getting this to the Senate floor because we firmly believe in increasing accessibility to transportation services and opportunities within the disability community."

NFTA spokesperson Helen Tederous told 2 On Your Side that her organization supports any investment in paratransit, but would want to clarify some of the languages in the final version of the bill before it's signed. She said a consistent stream of funding would also be necessary to allow the NFTA to hire new drivers and buy new vehicles.

If the full expansion is not approved Kearns hopes that at least a pilot program could be tested in Western New York.

When asked about the possibility of waiting another year to see any change. Speaker said she won't be discouraged.

"I'm still pushing because I care for the disabled community like myself, the veterans, and the seniors, paratransit is important," said Speaker.