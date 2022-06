The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the first block of Decker Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man and child were shot Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man, 32, is in stable condition at ECMC, and his 2-year-old daughter is listed in stable condition at Oishei Children's Hospital