Buffalo Police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting on Franklin Street

Officers responded to a call around 3:15 a.m. for two people shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting that took place in the 200 block of Franklin Street.

Police responded to a call around 3:15 a.m. where detectives say two people were shot.

The shooting took place in a parking lot area during a large gathering, according to police.

A 21-year-old Buffalo man and a 19-year-old Buffalo woman were transported by private vehicles to local hospitals. Both are currently at ECMC being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.