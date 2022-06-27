x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Buffalo Police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting on Franklin Street

Officers responded to a call around 3:15 a.m. for two people shot.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting that took place in the 200 block of Franklin Street.

Police responded to a call around 3:15 a.m. where detectives say two people were shot. 

The shooting took place in a parking lot area during a large gathering, according to police.

A 21-year-old Buffalo man and a 19-year-old Buffalo woman were transported by private vehicles to local hospitals. Both are currently at ECMC being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man killed in Spaulding Street shooting