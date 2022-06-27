Buffalo Police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting on Franklin Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting that took place in the 200 block of Franklin Street.
Police responded to a call around 3:15 a.m. where detectives say two people were shot.
The shooting took place in a parking lot area during a large gathering, according to police.
A 21-year-old Buffalo man and a 19-year-old Buffalo woman were transported by private vehicles to local hospitals. Both are currently at ECMC being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.