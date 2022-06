The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Spaulding Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Detectives said the 24-year-old Buffalo man was declared deceased at the scene.