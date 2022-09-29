Man, 18, indicted in connection to double homicide in Town of Tonawanda

Jamire Woods is accused of using an illegal weapon to shoot and kill Antoyn WIlliams and Kristina Perez on Aug. 30 on Parker Boulevard.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man from Buffalo has been indicted in a double homicide case that happened one month ago in the Town of Tonawanda.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Jamire Woods is charged with two counts of murder, one county of attempted murder, and other charges.

He's accused of using an illegal weapon to shoot and kill Antoyn Williams and Kristina Perez on Parker Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda on Aug. 30. He is also accused of shooting a third victim, who is still being treated at Erie County Medical Center.