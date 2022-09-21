Buffalo man pleads guilty to charges related to high speed crash that killed a baby

Gino Cesar pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide and assault in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to charges for a high-speed crash on Genesee Street that killed a baby.

Prosecutors say Cesar was driving at a high-rate of speed on westbound Genesee Street in December of last year when he drove through a red light at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road in the Town of Cheektowaga. This caused a collision with another vehicle.

The accident killed a 6-month-old child and broke the hip of a second passenger in the victim's car. The woman who broke a hip spent a week in the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle Cesar hit suffered minor injuries.

Cesar and the three passengers in his car also suffered minor injuries.