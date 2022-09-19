Buffalo police make arrest in connection to weekend homicide

x
Crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection with a homicide that happened Saturday night.

Bailey-Langfield district police officers responded to a fight call at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue.

When officers arrived, 29-year-old Nicholas Grazes of Buffalo was found in need of immediate medical attention. Grazes was taken to ECMC where he later died of his injuries. Police say a second victim was identified as having been assaulted.

30-year-old Abouyea Thornton of Buffalo was arrested and charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree.

The arrest was made without incident, according to police.

