Buffalo police make arrest in connection to weekend homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection with a homicide that happened Saturday night.

Bailey-Langfield district police officers responded to a fight call at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue.

When officers arrived, 29-year-old Nicholas Grazes of Buffalo was found in need of immediate medical attention. Grazes was taken to ECMC where he later died of his injuries. Police say a second victim was identified as having been assaulted.

30-year-old Abouyea Thornton of Buffalo was arrested and charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree.