Teen arrested in connection with double homicide in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police have arrested a Buffalo teen in connection with a double homicide that happened in August.

Jameer Woods, 18, is charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say Woods is charged in connection with the shooting deaths of Antoyn Williams, 51 and Kristina Perez, 36, of Hinsdale on August 28 in an apartment on Parker Boulevard.

A third person who was shot is expected to survive.