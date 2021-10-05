Lockport man sentence for vehicular manslaughter

Joshua Kalenda, 30, pleaded guilty to second degree vehicular manslaughter in July.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport man was sentenced to time in prison for vehicular manslaughter.

Joshua Kalenda, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter in July after an investigation of a crash on Campbell Boulevard in the Town of Pendleton that occurred on Nov. 20, 2020.

Kalenda received the maximum term of state prison between two and one-third and seven years.

Kalenda was high on marijuana and opiates when he drove his vehicle across the center line and crashed head-on into a car driven by Melissa Maras of Williamsville, according to a New York State Police investigation.