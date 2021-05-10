Four children hurt in Amish buggy crash; two in critical condition

The accident happened at 4 PM Monday at the intersection of County Rt. 80 and Rogers Rd. in the town of Farmersville.

FARMERSVILLE, N.Y. — Four children were hurt Monday afternoon in a collision between an Amish buggy and an Ford F-150 pickup truck.

State Police say the collision happened about 4 PM at the intersection of County Rt.80 and Rogers Rd. in the town of Farmersville in Cattaraugus County

Troopers say the buggy, carrying the children, ages 6,8, 10 and 13, failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the pickup.