NYSEG: Brief stadium power outage caused by earlier car crash

The outage interrupted the CBS broadcast for about 15 seconds around 3 p.m. but the car crash that caused it happened around 2 a.m.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — During the second half of the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, fans at home may have noticed their television screen turn blue for about 15 seconds.

2 On Your Side has confirmed a brief power outage was the cause.

According to a NYSEG spokesperson crews were repairing power lines that were damaged in a car crash that happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near the stadium.

Sarah Warren, a NYSEG spokesperson, said the crash happened at the intersection of Mckinley and Milestrip Roads and took out a utility pole.

Around 3 p.m. while those crews were working on the utility pole that was damaged in the crash, something similar to a fuse was tripped causing the outage.

Power was restored a few minutes later at Highmark Stadium, although the CBS broadcast switched to its in-studio anchors.

2 On Your Side has reached out to Hamburg Police for more information on the crash.