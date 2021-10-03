Drivers experiencing delays on I-90 east due to crash involving a tractor-trailer

The crash was reported beyond exit 54 (Route 400) just before 2:30 p.m.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer is currently backing up traffic on the I-90 eastbound.

The crash was reported beyond exit 54 (Route 400) just before 2:30 p.m. The tractor-trailer is currently blocking the right lanes.

Traffic appears to be moving slowly in the left lane. NITTEC reports traffic congestion for 2.7 miles between exit 55 (Ridge Road) and exit 54 (Route 400).

It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.