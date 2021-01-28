Allegany County man arrested for allegedly stealing snow plow truck

NYSP arrested a man they believe is responsible for stealing a snow plow truck, two other vehicles, the property in them, and gasoline out of a vehicle.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — An Allegany County man has been arrested by New York State Police for allegedly stealing a snow plow truck, two other vehicles and gasoline out of a vehicle.

Tyler J. Fisk of Belmont, NY, was arrested by State Police on Tuesday. Troopers say an investigation led them to believe Fisk is responsible for thefts in Belmont, Willing and Amity.

Troopers say the 29-year-old stole a Town of Amity Highway Department snow plow truck from the village of Belmont, a vehicle from a business on State Route 19 in the Town of Willing, and another vehicle from a residence on Woodside Drive in the Village of Belmont. They also allege Fisk took property from the vehicles.

Additionally, troopers believe Fisk took gas out of a vehicle parked at a facility in the Town of Amity.

Fisk was arrested and charged with two counts of grand larceny in the third degree, grand larceny in the forth degree, burglary in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.