Erie County Sheriff's Department says tips from the public led to arrest of burglary suspect

Person was wanted for burglary at the North Collins Community Bank early Christmas morning.

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. — Social media and the public are getting credit for the arrest of a suspect wanted for a burglary at the North Collins Community Bank on Christmas.

The Erie County Sheriff's office said its request for information led to tips from the public in identifying 24-year-old James Meehan, Jr. of Versailles as the man allegedly responsible for the crime.

Deputies were called to the bank shortly before 5 AM on December 25 and found the glass on two entrance doors smashed and lights on in the lobby.

Meehan Jr. was brought for questioning to the New York State Police barracks in Collins and provided troopers with a written statement about the incident. He's been charged with felony counts of burglary-3rd and criminal mischief-3rd as well as a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.