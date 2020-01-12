Lancaster man pleads guilty to 2017 burglary

Kyle Mitchell pleaded guilty Monday to one count of attempted burglary in the second degree, a class D felony.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 53-year-old Lancaster man faces up to seven years in prison for a 2017 burglary in the Village of Lancaster.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the burglary occurred on December 5, 2017. A Lancaster resident returned to his home on Newell Avenue around 11:20 p.m. and noticed that his kitchen window had been broken and reported that cash was missing from a cabinet.

The DA's office says detectives from the Lancaster Police Department collected blood evidence from the home, which was submitted to the Central Police Services lab. Through DNA analysis, Kyle Mitchell was then linked to the crime.