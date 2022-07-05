Buffalo man indicted for stealing painkillers from a Rite Aid

Demario Robbins, 29, stole quantities of oxycodone and hydrocodone from the Rite Aid on Genesee Street in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Attorney's Office Western District of New York announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Buffalo man with one count of robbery of a pharmacy.

According to the news release, on December 30, 2021, Demario Robbins, 29, allegedly stole quantities of oxycodone and hydrocodone from the Rite Aid on Genesee Street in Buffalo.

Robbins, who is a former associate of the Schuele Boys Gang, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and sentenced to serve 24 months in prison in 2017, according to the news release.

He was arraigned and released on conditions but if convicted he could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.