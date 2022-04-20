Woman pleads guilty to stealing money from a high school volleyball fundraiser

Kerri Brown faces a maximum of four years in prison when she is sentenced.

KENMORE, N.Y. — A Kenmore woman pleaded guilty Wednesday morning for grand larceny after she stole money from a high school volleyball fundraiser.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Kerri M. Brown, 42, was the treasurer of the Kenmore West Girls Volleyball Booster Club. An investigation was started after the team's bank account was found to have insufficient funds.

This was found out when money was needed to buy pizza for the high school student-athletes. That's when Brown became a factor in the investigation.

According to the news release, it's alleged that between July 2018 and June 2020, Brown took money from various fundraisers.

The DA's office said as part of her plea deal, Brown will have to the full restitution amount of $10,000 to the team.