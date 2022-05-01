1 dead after shooting in Jamestown

Police said they were called to an area near E. 6th Street and American Place just before 11:30 p.m. on reports of multiple shots being fired.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police said one person is dead after a shooting Saturday night.

Police said they were called to an area near E. 6th Street and American Place just before 11:30 p.m. on reports of multiple shots being fired. Officers also learned while at the scene that a vehicle had shown up at UPMC Chautauqua with a shooting victim inside.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim is not being released until next of kin notification is made.