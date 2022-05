Police say the man was shot around 7:45 p.m. while he was inside a vehicle, which then struck a pole.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man who was shot Saturday night has injuries that are considered to be serious in nature.

Buffalo Police say the man was shot around 7:45 p.m. while he was inside a vehicle, which then struck a pole. The shooting happened on Roosevelt Avenue, just east of Bailey Avenue.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's Confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.