Buffalo Police investigating shooting on Courtland Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in the City of Buffalo.

According to a city spokesperson, officers were called to the first block of Courtland Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Detectives say an 18-year-old Buffalo man had been shot in both feet.

The teenager was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he is currently listed in stable condition.