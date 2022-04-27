Buffalo Police investigating shooting on Courtland Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in the City of Buffalo.
According to a city spokesperson, officers were called to the first block of Courtland Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Detectives say an 18-year-old Buffalo man had been shot in both feet.
The teenager was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he is currently listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's Confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.