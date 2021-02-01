Jamestown man arrested for burglary following 'suspicious situation' in Chautauqua County

New York State Police were called to a vacant residence in Kiantone on Friday to investigate a "suspicious situation."

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown man has been charged with burglary in the second degree following an incident in Chautauqua County.

New York State Police were called to a vacant residence in Kiantone on Friday to investigate a "suspicious situation."

Upon arrival, troopers observed the residence, saying a vehicle was parked on the lawn and a man, David Spunaugle, 45, was seen leaving the house. Troopers say Spunaugle did not have permission to access the residence and allegedly stole several items from the house.

Troopers, along with the Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 Unit, searched the residence but did not locate anyone else.