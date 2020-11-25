x
Niagara Falls man charged in two-day crime spree

Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Jonathan Ciccarelli, 48, is charged with numerous thefts across the county between October 12-14.
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office say a Niagara Falls man is charged in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins across the county over a two-day period.

They say Jonathan Ciccarelli, 48, of Niagara Falls is accused of burglarizing an office at Boreggo Solar in Wheatfield, attempting to burglarize a storage trailer in Sanborn, in addition to thefts at Home Depot in Lockport and SturdiBuilt Sheds in Pendleton between October 12-14.

He's facing charges of burglary, attempted burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Ciccarelli is being held at the Niagara County Jail pending his arraignment.

