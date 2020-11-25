Lockport man charged in multiple break-ins

Alleged crimes include thefts of thousands of dollars of items from vehicles belonging to a local plumbing company

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport man is charged with breaking in to multiple vehicles at a transmission shop and for attempting to burglarize a nearby deli.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says numerous vehicles were entered on November 17 at Redline Automotive on Otto Park Place in the Town of Lockport. Some of the vehicles belonged to a local plumbing company and resulted in the thefts of thousands of dollars worth of items. Not far from there, an attempted burglary took place at Carson's Deli.

Following the execution of a search warrant, Alec Baker, 26 of Lockport, was arrested and charged with burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny and criminal mischief for the Redline incident. Evidence recovered during the search allegedly link Baker to the crimes.

Baker is also charged with attempted burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools for the incident at the deli.