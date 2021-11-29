32-year-old Hamburg man arraigned on murder charge

William Giambelluca, 32, is accused of fatally injuring a 67-year-old man during an attempted robbery in Blasdell.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man is being held without bail following his arraignment over the weekend on murder and robbery charges.

William Giambelluca, 32, is accused of attacking a man in the parking lot of a tavern on Lakeshore Road in Blasdell just before midnight on November 22. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Giambelluca allegedly hit 67-year-old John Rados, Sr. with an object during a robbery attempt.

The DA's office says Rados drove himself home after the incident, where he was found unconscious the next morning by a family member. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he died on Friday. The Erie County Medical Examiner determined his death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Giambelluca was charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of robber in the first degree.