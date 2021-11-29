Additional transcripts, videos from Cuomo investigation released by New York State Attorney General's office

Earlier this year, Cuomo was accused by several women of sexual harassment, or inappropriate behavior. Cuomo has repeatedly denied those allegations.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Office of the New York State Attorney General released more transcripts, exhibits and videos from the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Among the transcripts released Monday are video testimony from Cuomo himself, as well as the women who made the allegations. Also included in the release are transcripts and videos from Cuomo's staff at the time of the investigation. The former governor's brother, Chris Cuomo, also testified. You can read the transcripts on the Attorney General's website: https://ag.ny.gov/CuomoIndependentInvestigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James released the report in August. The investigation was led by independent investigators Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark.

The Attorney General's office said earlier this month, it was asked by several district attorneys to hold off on releasing the transcripts, as well as other evidence until they could investigate and determine if criminal charges should be filed against Cuomo.

In October, the Albany County Sheriff's office filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo in Albany City Court. According to the Attorney General's office, the Albany County District Attorney's office then informed the OAG that it would release evidence to Cuomo to comply with the state's discovery laws.

Cuomo's attorney Rita Glavin questioned the timing in releasing the transcripts and said in a statement November 10, "the Attorney General deliberately harms a pending case by broadcasting to each witness what other witnesses have testified to and spreading false and salacious hearsay and rumors."

New York State law requires that once someone has been charged with a crime, they must be given transcripts and evidence in their case.

The OAG says they are releasing the transcripts and corresponding exhibits on a rolling basis to provide transparency to the people of New York.

Among the transcripts being released on Monday:

Subject of Investigation

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)



Complainants

Charlotte Bennett: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Lindsay Boylan: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Brittany Commisso: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Ana Liss: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Virginia Limmiatis: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)

Alyssa McGrath: Video Testimony (Transcript and Exhibits previously released)



Former Executive Chamber Staff and Outside Advisors