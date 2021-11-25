Jamestown man arrested, charged with murder

A 50-year-old Jamestown man is facing murder charges.
According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, Theodore Coffie was arrested on Nov. 17 on a Superior Court warrant of arrest.
Coffie was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.
Deputies say Coffie was taken into police custody just before 5 p.m. at the Jamestown Police Department and was taken to the Olean Police Department for processing and fingerprinting. He was later taken to the Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held.
No further information was provided at this time.