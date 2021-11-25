Jamestown man arrested, charged with murder

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, Theodore Coffie was arrested on Nov. 17.

A 50-year-old Jamestown man is facing murder charges.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, Theodore Coffie was arrested on Nov. 17 on a Superior Court warrant of arrest.

Coffie was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Deputies say Coffie was taken into police custody just before 5 p.m. at the Jamestown Police Department and was taken to the Olean Police Department for processing and fingerprinting. He was later taken to the Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held.