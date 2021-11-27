Hamburg man facing felony murder charge

Town of Hamburg Police announced Saturday that William Giambelluca is in custody, following the death of John E. Rados Sr.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg man is facing a felony murder charge after an assault and robbery that happened Monday.

Town of Hamburg Police announced Saturday that William J. Giambelluca was in custody after the incident on November 22. He was arraigned in Hamburg Town Court and is being held by the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Police say John E. Rados Sr. left Four Aces Bar & Grill around 11:40 p.m. Monday when he was assaulted by Giambelluca.

Rados was taken to a hospital the following day, Tuesday, and died at some point after that.