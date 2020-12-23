Convicted felon arrested in connection to Tuesday night shooting in Newstead

Two people who were at the scene of the Tuesday night shooting in Newstead have been arrested and charged with felonies.

AKRON, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced that two people who were at the scene of the Tuesday night shooting in Newstead have been arrested and charged with felonies.

Spencer Nowinski, 49, of Sardinia was charged with several felonies tied to both the shooting and a burglary.

The Sheriff's Office says the gun used in the shooting was stolen in a burglary in Clarence on October 18.

Police had arrived at 12976 Main Road in Newstead around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a call of a disturbance, and found a man who had been shot in his lower extremities.

Nowinski, who is a convicted felon on parole, has been charged with assault in the first degree with a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, all in connection to the shooting.

He has also been charged with burglary in the second degree (dwelling), grand larceny in the third degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree, in connection to the burglary.

The Sheriff's Office says they do not yet know the motive for the shooting.

Additionally, Arica Uptegrove, 37, was also at the scene and has been arrested, but not in connection to this shooting.

The Sheriff's Office says she has been charged with felony arson in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree, in connection to an incident that happened at a Clarence grocery store on October 18.