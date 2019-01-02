GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A man from Grand Island was arrested Thursday night in connection with a fire in an apartment building.

State police say heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from a building on Ransom Rd. just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses of the fire told deputies that they believed a man who was still on the property was responsible for setting the fire.

Robert Shoemaker, 33, was then arrested and taken into custody. He is charged with a felony count of arson in the second degree.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The Grand Island Fire Department says it caused about $100,000 in damages.