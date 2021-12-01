Senator Sean Ryan calls for charges against Western New Yorkers involved in Capitol riots

The U.S. Attorney's Office issued a statement saying it's working around the clock to bring anyone involved to justice.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local State Senator Sean Ryan is calling on U.S. Attorney James Kennedy to take action against those involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

At a press conference in Niagara Square Monday morning, Ryan said the office moved quickly after the attempted arson at Buffalo City Hall last May. In the case of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol - no charges have been filed against any Western New Yorkers possibly involved.

"The full force of law was put on Buffalo protestors, but not on the Washington, D.C. insurrectionists," Ryan said. "They could and should be charged with numerous crimes."