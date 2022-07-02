WNY man convicted for producing child porn sentenced to 50 years in prison

Dustin Post, 26, of Fredonia, was found guilty of production and possession of child pornography.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Fredonia man will spend the next 50 years in prison after he was convicted on child pornography charges.

Dustin Post, 26, of Fredonia, was found guilty of production and possession of child pornography.

The US Attorney's office says the New York State Police in Fredonia investigated Post after receiving a complaint from a parent involving a possible sex offense against a minor.

Investigators say Post recorded on video his sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl in the summer of 2019.