Falconer woman arrested on child pornography charges, among others

Investigators are continuing to seek help from the public about the case involving Lily Brandow and Yusef Myrick.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that a Falconer woman has been arrested in connection to a child pornography case involving another Falconer man.

Lily Brandow was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to produce child poronography, conspiracy to commit witness tampering, distribution of child pornography, and destruction of records. These charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000.

Prosecutors allege that in June of 2021, Brandow sold a video on Snapchat for $20 showing herself, co-defendant Yusef Myrick and a third person engaging in sexual relations.

Myrick was arrested and charged in December with production, receipt, and distribution of child pornography.

The third person in the video was identified as a 16-year-old girl.

Prosecutors allege that Brandow helped Myrick attempt to cover his tracks and intimidate the victim. It is said that Brandow deleted Myrick's email and social media accounts for him and initiated a call between her, Myrick and the teenage victim. On the call Myrick threatened the victim to not speak to law enforcement.

Myrick is accused of engaging in online and sexual relationships with multiple female minors. He is said to have cyberstalked, harassed, and threatened the victims and their families with physical and psychological harm.

It is alleged that Myrick sexually exploited at least seven of the victims through Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram. He used the names Azrael Lust and Chi Fazo on Facebook, Sef Johnson on Instagram, and Lovely Lil Sociopath, and Antwan Johnson on Snapchat, according to investigators.