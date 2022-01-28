North Tonawanda man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Matthew Ostrowski, 49, could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced in June.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to having thousands of images of child pornography on various electronic devices.

The US Attorney's office says Matthew Ostrowski, 49, uploaded and distributed an image of child porn in October 2019 to the gaming application Discord. Two months later, a search warrant was executed at his Meadow Drive home.

Federal investigators seized seven devices, including Ostrowski's iPhone. An analysis of the iPhone recovered 4,204 images of child pornography and 8,523 images of child exploitative material, the majority depicting minors under the age of 12.

Also recovered were deleted text conversations between Ostrowski and a minor female victim that took place for at least a year over Kik and Snapchat. The victim was 15 and 16 years old during that time. Federal prosecutors say during that stretch, Ostrowski requested 'nudes' from her.

In February, 2020, another search warrant was executed at his home and investigators found a computer which contained 178 images and five videos of child pornography.