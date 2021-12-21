Falconer man who stalked, harassed, threatened minors arrested on child pornography charges

Yusef Malik Myrick, 22, was arrested and charged with the production, receipt, and distribution of child pornography.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Falconer man has been arrested on child pornography charges after stalking, harassing, and threatening multiple minors.

On Tuesday, Yusef Malik Myrick was arrested and charged with the production, receipt, and distribution of child pornography.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Dawn Carter, who is handling the case, stated, said Myrick is accused of engaging in online and sexual relationships with multiple female minors. He is said to have cyberstalked, harassed, and threatened the victims and their families with physical and psychological harm.

Myrick sexually exploited at least seven of the victims through Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram. He used the names Azrael Lust and Chi Fazo on Facebook, Sef Johnson on Instagram, and Lovely Lil Sociopath, and Antwan Johnson on Snapchat, according to investigators.

“I commend our law enforcement partners for tracking down this defendant, who is accused of engaging in a pattern of threatening behavior to numerous minor victims and taking him into custody” stated U.S. Attorney Ross. “I would encourage other victims to come forward and report any unlawful experience they may have had with Myrick.”