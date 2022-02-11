Former home healthcare aide sentenced to jail time for stealing from elderly client

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Buffalo home healthcare aide has been sentenced for stealing $50,000 from an elderly client.
Gregory Dread, 26, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation. Dread signed a confession of judgement to pay full restitution to the estate of the victim at his plea.
Prosecutors say Dread admitted to stealing $50,000 cash from an elderly client in the Town of Akron between March 8 and March 12 of 2020. The money was noticed missing from a safe by a friend of the victim.
Dread pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, on May 4, 2021. While he signed a confession of judgement to pay the full amount taken, to this date he has not paid back any of the money.
At the sentencing on Thursday, the judge ordered him to pay back the full amount.