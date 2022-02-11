Former home healthcare aide sentenced to jail time for stealing from elderly client

Gregory Dread was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Buffalo home healthcare aide has been sentenced for stealing $50,000 from an elderly client.

Gregory Dread, 26, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation. Dread signed a confession of judgement to pay full restitution to the estate of the victim at his plea.

Prosecutors say Dread admitted to stealing $50,000 cash from an elderly client in the Town of Akron between March 8 and March 12 of 2020. The money was noticed missing from a safe by a friend of the victim.

Dread pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, on May 4, 2021. While he signed a confession of judgement to pay the full amount taken, to this date he has not paid back any of the money.