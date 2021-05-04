Home healthcare aide pleads guilty to stealing $50,000 from elderly client

Gregory Dread admitted to stealing $50,000 in cash from an elderly client while working as a home healthcare aide in Akron.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 25-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly client, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Gregory Dread admitted to stealing $50,000 in cash from an elderly client while working as a home healthcare aide in Akron. According to the District Attorney's Office, the money was stolen sometime between March 8, 2020 and March 12, 2020; a friend of the victim noticed the money was missing from a safe.

Dread pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge of one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony.

Dread was released on his own recognizance and will return to court on November 22 for sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.