Batavia man convicted 2nd time for possessing child pornography going to prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Batavia man is going back to prison for possession of child pornography and violating his parole.

Matthew Barber, 53, has been sentenced to 147 months, over 12 years, in prison after violating the parole of his first conviction of possession of child pronagraphy in 2007.

Barber was released from prison in 2019 and had five years of supervised release to serve. In May of 2020, Barber was found in possession of a cellphone and a USB drive that were used to view child pornography. A forensic examination recovered over 1,000 images and 200 videos of child pornography.

Barber has been convicted of possession of child pornography for a second time.