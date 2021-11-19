Dunkirk man arraigned on felony kidnapping charge

On June 9, Hiram Rivera was taken into custody by state police after an attempted traffic stop led to a chase, a two-car crash, then a hostage situation in Collins.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Dunkirk man was arraigned on Wednesday after he was charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping, a Class B felony.

Hiram R. Rivera was arraigned before Acting State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens.

Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said in June that Rivera was fleeing police when he collided with a pickup truck that burst into flames on Route 438.

Quattrone said Rivera had two warrants out for his arrest stemming from two separate incidents. One was for grand larceny on May 25, and another for first degree burglary, among other charges, on June 8.