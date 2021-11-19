Hamburg man facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly injuring a puppy

Kyle Ribarich, 28, was arraigned in Hamburg Town court on a Aggravated Cruelty to Animals charge.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A man from Hamburg is facing charges for allegedly harming a puppy.

Ribarich is accused of intentionally harming a four-month old Rottweiler puppy while it was in his care. Investigators say Ribarich allegedly threw the puppy to the ground multiple times. He is also accused of hitting the puppy with his hand in a closed fist several time.

The incident happened inside a home in the Town of Hamburg on November 13.

The dog was taken to the vet by the owner of the dog where it underwent surgery for a broken leg.

Ribarich is scheduled to return on January 11 for a pre-trial conference. He is currently released on his own recognizance. If convicted, he could face up to two years in prison.

The judge also issued an order of protection for the owner of the dog as well.