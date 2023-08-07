Depew man sentenced for murdering ex-wife

A 40-year-old Depew man was sentenced Monday morning for the murder of his ex-wife.

Sayed Nasir was sentenced for an incident that happened on November 20, 2021. Nasir had broke into the home of his ex-wife in the Village of Depew and murdered her, according to the news release.

He stabbed his ex-wife, 33-year-old Nazeefa D. Tahir multiple times causing her to die at the scene. Tahir had been prepping for their child's birthday party earlier that day before her she was killed.

Nasir was found guilty of one count of Murder in the Second Degree on June 9, 2023, by a jury.

According to the news release, Nasir had already been on probation for a previous crime when the murder happened, which was a domestic violence incident with the same victim. That means he broke a non-contact order which had been put in place until October 2026. Nasir was sentenced to three years of probation, and ordered to participate in a 26-week domestic violence program with that incident.