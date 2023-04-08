7 people arrested at the 50 Cent concert at Darien Lake

One person was charged with assault at Saturday night's 50 Cent concert at Darien Lake, and a total of 7 people were arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORFU, N.Y. — One person was charged with assault at Saturday night's 50 Cent concert at Darien Lake, and a total of seven people were arrested in response incidents at the show.

A 24-year-old man from Rochester allegedly punched a female and knocked her unconscious at the concert. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and was being held for a court appearance, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Six other people were issued appearance tickets for a variety of charges and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5.

A 46-year-old from Buffalo was arrested for harassment after allegedly punching another concert-goer.

A 34-year-old from Buffalo was arrested for obstructing governmental administration after allegedly interfering with deputies who were making an arrest.

A 35-year-old from Niagara Falls was charged with harassment after allegedly pushing a security officer.

A 21-year-old from Rochester was charged with obstructing governmental administration, harassment, and disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance before fighting with deputies.

A 27-year-old from Rochester was arrested for criminal trespass after allegedly kicking over a fence and entering a restricted area on the property.

A 38-year-old from Beaver Dams, New York, faces a harassment charge after allegedly pushing and fighting with Darien Lake security.