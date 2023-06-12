Depew man found guilty of murdering his wife

Sayed Nasir, 40, was found guilty of one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Aggravated Criminal Contempt following his five-day trial.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A jury has found a Depew man guilty of murdering his ex-wife after breaking into her home.

Investigators say Nasir entered his ex-wife's home on North Creek Drive in Depew with the intent to commit a crime. Nasir entered the home on November 20, 2021, knowing he was in violation of an existing order of protection.

They say Nasir stabbed his ex-wife, Nazeefa D. Tahir, 33, multiple times. She was home alone, preparing for their child's birthday party later that day.

Nasir faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in August. He continues to be held without bail.

At the time of the murder, Nasir was on probation for a prior domestic violence conviction in May 2021 that involved his ex-wife.

He pled guilty to one count of Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree in October 2021. He was sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to participate in a 26-week domestic violence program.

As part of that sentence, a no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remained in effect until October 2026.

If you, or someone you know, is a victim of domestic violence, you can contact the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program by phone at (716) 858-4630 or online at www.erie.gov/besafe. The program specializes in helping domestic violence victims in court and helping them rebuild their lives.