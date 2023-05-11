Depew man arrested on second child pornography charge

Cameron Stroke, 42, was on probation for possession of child pornography when he was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Depew man who was previously arrested on child pornography charges arrested and charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

Cameron Stroke, 42, was sentenced in July 2020 to five years probation for possession of child pornography, according to the complaint.

On May 2, law enforcement investigated Strokes after receiving reports that he may be in possession of child pornography. A probation officer visited his home and took two cell phones, one of which allegedly contained multiple files of child pornography, according to prosecutors. These images included those of pre-pubescent girls.

The charges against Stroke carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of 40 years.